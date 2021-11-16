Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Liquidia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.06). Liquidia reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Liquidia.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 71.68% and a negative net margin of 376.75%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Liquidia from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, Director Arthur S. Kirsch bought 30,000 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $127,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell Schundler bought 117,908 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $496,392.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Liquidia in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Liquidia by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Liquidia by 189.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 22,781 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Liquidia by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 155,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Liquidia by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 13,903 shares in the last quarter. 20.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $4.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,659. Liquidia has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $255.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

