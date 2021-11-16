LiquidApps Market Capitalization Tops $8.75 Million (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. In the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. LiquidApps has a market cap of $8.75 million and approximately $33,963.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001218 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 2,090.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000023 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00023575 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.