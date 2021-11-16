Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.30

Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.30 and last traded at $18.29, with a volume of 682646 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.41.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.89.

About Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

