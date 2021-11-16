Linde (ETR:LIN) PT Set at €320.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €320.00 ($376.47) target price on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on LIN. Nord/LB set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Baader Bank set a €285.00 ($335.29) price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €291.00 ($342.35) target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €289.41 ($340.48).

Get Linde alerts:

LIN opened at €292.65 ($344.29) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Linde has a fifty-two week low of €199.35 ($234.53) and a fifty-two week high of €291.55 ($343.00). The firm has a market capitalization of $150.00 billion and a PE ratio of 50.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is €268.46 and its 200 day moving average is €256.42.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.