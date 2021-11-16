LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to report $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for LHC Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the highest is $1.76. LHC Group posted earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.76 to $5.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $7.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities cut their target price on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist reduced their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.91.

Shares of LHCG traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.89. 207,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,184. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. LHC Group has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $787,844,000 after buying an additional 302,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 27,473.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 280,424 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,158,000 after buying an additional 279,407 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth $40,960,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 666,893 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,642,000 after buying an additional 131,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 667,904 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,260,000 after buying an additional 118,807 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

