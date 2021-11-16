LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:LMAT)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

LeMaitre Vascular has raised its dividend by 72.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. LeMaitre Vascular has a payout ratio of 31.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $54.90 on Tuesday. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $34.23 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.14.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $38.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.05 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

In other news, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $1,029,754.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

