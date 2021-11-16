LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,591 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.70% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $8,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,912,000 after buying an additional 42,591 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 323,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,794,000 after buying an additional 65,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 38,210 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 9,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

LMAT opened at $54.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.14. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.23 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $38.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.05 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other news, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $1,029,754.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

