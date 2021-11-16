Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) Short Interest Up 300.0% in October

Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF stock remained flat at $$31.46 during trading on Tuesday. 1,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,612. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.92. Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $32.69.

Get Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF by 200.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 26,750 shares during the last quarter.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.