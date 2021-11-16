Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) Short Interest Up 300.0% in October

Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF stock remained flat at $$31.46 during trading on Tuesday. 1,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,612. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.92. Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $32.69.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%.
Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?
Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.