Leap Therapeutics’ (LPTX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LPTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Leap Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Leap Therapeutics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTX opened at $2.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.30. Leap Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $4.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.18% and a negative net margin of 2,161.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,040,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,068,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Leap Therapeutics by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 39,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

