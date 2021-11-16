LCX Price Tops $0.30 (LCX)

LCX (CURRENCY:LCX) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 16th. LCX has a market cap of $225.33 million and $15.73 million worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LCX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000503 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LCX has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00049234 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.68 or 0.00214049 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00010413 BTC.

LCX Coin Profile

LCX (LCX) is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 739,597,149 coins. The official message board for LCX is www.lcx.com/insights . LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com . LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem. LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals. LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews. “

Buying and Selling LCX

