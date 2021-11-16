Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $841.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) will post sales of $841.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lazard’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $847.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $835.30 million. Lazard reported sales of $848.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazard will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $702.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.97 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 58.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

In other news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $945,665.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Lazard by 10.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,670,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,598,000 after purchasing an additional 931,553 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,634,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 32.8% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,978,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $136,406,000 after purchasing an additional 736,308 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Lazard by 10.2% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,657,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,479,000 after acquiring an additional 708,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lazard by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,676,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,878,000 after acquiring an additional 628,089 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LAZ traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,997. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.49 and its 200-day moving average is $47.06. Lazard has a 52-week low of $36.06 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Lazard’s payout ratio is 42.63%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

