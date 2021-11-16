Laurentian Trims Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Target Price to C$12.50

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its price target lowered by Laurentian from C$13.75 to C$12.50 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CTS. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$14.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of CTS stock opened at C$6.45 on Friday. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a one year low of C$0.75 and a one year high of C$6.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.45. The stock has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -165.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

