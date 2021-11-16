Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Price Target Cut to C$190.00

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$191.00 to C$190.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Lassonde Industries from C$202.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of LAS.A opened at C$162.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$176.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$178.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.29. Lassonde Industries has a 52-week low of C$158.37 and a 52-week high of C$199.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

