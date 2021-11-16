Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) CFO John Kozlowski Acquires 7,000 Shares

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) CFO John Kozlowski acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $14,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:LCI traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.00. 278,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,829. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market cap of $86.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Lannett had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 83.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lannett Company, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Lannett from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Lannett during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Lannett in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lannett during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Lannett in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett in the first quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lannett

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

