Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LDGYY) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in October

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LDGYY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

LDGYY stock opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.82. Landis+Gyr Group has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $19.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LDGYY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Landis+Gyr Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Landis+Gyr Group in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Landis+Gyr Group AG provides integrated energy management solutions to utilities sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital and prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, managed network, energy data management, and advanced meter solutions.

