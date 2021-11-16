LanaCoin (LANA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.00

LanaCoin (CURRENCY:LANA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. LanaCoin has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $2.00 worth of LanaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LanaCoin has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One LanaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,059.11 or 0.98662978 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00047831 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.96 or 0.00332382 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $314.13 or 0.00524779 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004503 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.81 or 0.00181782 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00008974 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00011151 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001548 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001237 BTC.

LanaCoin Coin Profile

LANA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2016. LanaCoin’s total supply is 2,496,146,436 coins. LanaCoin’s official website is lanacoin.com . LanaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LanaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LanaCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the SHA256D algorithm. “

LanaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LanaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LanaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LanaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

