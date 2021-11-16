Lake Street Financial LLC Has $2.78 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,135 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,046,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134,418 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,022,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824,475 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 27.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,545,363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687,109 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 808.5% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,092,655 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $155,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,184,085 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $811,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,359 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.97. 956,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,244,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The company has a market cap of $89.19 billion, a PE ratio of -35.65 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.60.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

