Lake Street Financial LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,752,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,319,182 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,612 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $157,794,851,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.04.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.88. 300,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,515,590. The stock has a market cap of $383.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $48.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.36 and a 200-day moving average of $42.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

