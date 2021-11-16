Lake Street Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,342,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,972 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,974,000 after buying an additional 1,053,988 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,799,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,098,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,807,000 after buying an additional 677,456 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.01. The stock had a trading volume of 21,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,037. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $63.65 and a 12 month high of $85.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.48.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

