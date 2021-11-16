Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires 482 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,635 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.1% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $580,575,000 after purchasing an additional 97,511 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,671,000 after purchasing an additional 203,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.23.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $521.52. 11,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,380. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $523.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $471.27 and a 200-day moving average of $430.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

