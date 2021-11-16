Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires 1,875 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 21.3% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 30.5% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 16.3% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.31. The company had a trading volume of 37,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,543. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.51. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.05.

In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $892,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.41, for a total value of $201,063.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,993 shares of company stock worth $2,346,584.

