Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 80.3% from the October 14th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,559,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LTNC stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Tuesday. 4,374,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,691,203. Labor Smart has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.09.

About Labor Smart

Labor SMART, Inc provides temporary blue-collar staffing services. It supplies general laborers on demand to the light industries, including manufacturing, logistics, and warehousing, skilled trade’s people and general laborers to commercial construction industries. The company was founded by Christopher Ryan Schadel on May 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Powder Springs, GA.

