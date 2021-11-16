Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for degrade dysregulated, disease-causing proteins to address previously intractable disease targets. Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KYMR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

KYMR opened at $61.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.27 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.45. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $29.93 and a 1 year high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 112.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 6,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $346,558.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jared Gollob sold 14,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $948,047.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,775 shares of company stock worth $6,284,636 over the last 90 days. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KYMR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $15,454,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 138.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 932,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,256,000 after purchasing an additional 540,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1,326.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. 51.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

