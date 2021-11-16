Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.15 Million

Brokerages forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) will post $21.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.94 million. Kymera Therapeutics reported sales of $12.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $88.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.40 million to $137.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $90.82 million, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $140.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kymera Therapeutics.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 112.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KYMR shares. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

In other news, insider Jared Gollob sold 14,996 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $948,047.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Chesworth sold 33,779 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,030,793.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,793.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,775 shares of company stock valued at $6,284,636. Corporate insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3,292.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. 51.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kymera Therapeutics stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.05. 9,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,493. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.27 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.45. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $29.93 and a 1-year high of $91.92.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.