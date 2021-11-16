Kwmg LLC Raises Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its stake in Altria Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 55,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Shares of MO stock opened at $45.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.36 and a 12-month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.