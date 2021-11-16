Kwmg LLC Raises Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 28.0% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.53.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $69.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.36. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.12 and a 12-month high of $76.16.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

