Kwmg LLC Has $8.40 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $8,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000.

Shares of VGT opened at $448.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $423.72 and a 200-day moving average of $405.39. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $322.50 and a one year high of $452.89.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

