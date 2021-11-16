Kwmg LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,608,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,247,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,027,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,079,000 after purchasing an additional 118,401 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth about $19,417,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $234.48 on Tuesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $171.33 and a 1-year high of $257.68. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.46.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 17.93%.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on WHR shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.23.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

