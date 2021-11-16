KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Upgraded to Buy at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on KPLUY. Scotiabank reissued an outperform rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

KS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $8.28 on Monday. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $9.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.26.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

