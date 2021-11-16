Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $14.35, but opened at $14.78. Krispy Kreme shares last traded at $14.88, with a volume of 5,094 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Chairman Olivier Goudet purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.21 per share, with a total value of $792,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,709,326 shares of company stock valued at $26,728,168 in the last ninety days.

Several brokerages have commented on DNUT. Truist Securities lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. On average, analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNUT. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at about $434,000. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

