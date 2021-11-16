KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Price Target Lowered to C$10.50 at National Bank Financial

KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KPTSF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of KP Tissue from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.90.

Shares of KP Tissue stock opened at $8.42 on Monday. KP Tissue has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.40.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

