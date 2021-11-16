Kopion Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,975 shares during the period. Magnite accounts for approximately 4.2% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Magnite worth $5,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGNI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 16.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 338,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,075,000 after purchasing an additional 47,883 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 12.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 13.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 16,115 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 133.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 23,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 2.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGNI opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $64.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1,125.56 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Magnite had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGNI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.45.

In related news, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 31,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $909,366.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 390,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,117,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 40,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $1,208,520.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

