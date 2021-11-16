Kopion Asset Management LLC Buys 22,142 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,142 shares during the quarter. BorgWarner comprises 7.5% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $9,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in BorgWarner by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,891,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,837,000 after purchasing an additional 365,102 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 608,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,536,000 after acquiring an additional 254,903 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 14,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BWA. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

BWA opened at $48.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.26 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.18.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.12%.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $281,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

