Kommunitas (KOM) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.98 Million

Kommunitas (CURRENCY:KOM) traded down 20.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. During the last seven days, Kommunitas has traded 92% higher against the dollar. One Kommunitas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kommunitas has a total market capitalization of $2.98 million and $1.80 million worth of Kommunitas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00069371 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00071470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00094368 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,487.70 or 1.00131563 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,251.44 or 0.07037846 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kommunitas Coin Profile

Kommunitas’ total supply is 39,999,391,076 coins and its circulating supply is 566,807,139 coins. Kommunitas’ official Twitter account is @Kommunitas1

