KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman Sells 11,216 Shares of Stock

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 11,216 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $314,160.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shrikrishna Venkataraman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 6,073 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $167,371.88.

On Thursday, November 4th, Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 1,700 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $46,767.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 2,011 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $55,785.14.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 2,361 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $59,048.61.

On Monday, August 30th, Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 18,840 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $474,014.40.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 52,699 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $1,201,010.21.

On Monday, August 23rd, Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 18,287 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $405,788.53.

KNBE opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.01. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.28 million. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that KnowBe4, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KNBE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KnowBe4 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

