Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Given “Neutral” Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KNRRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNRRY opened at $26.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.19. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $25.82 and a 1 year high of $35.82.

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

