Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) PT Set at €106.00 by Berenberg Bank

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) received a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KBX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €104.09 ($122.46).

ETR:KBX opened at €93.50 ($110.00) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €88.16 ($103.72) and a fifty-two week high of €117.24 ($137.93). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €95.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is €98.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion and a PE ratio of 25.48.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

