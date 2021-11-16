Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given a €95.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on KBX. Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €104.45 ($122.89).

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €93.50 ($110.00) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.34. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €88.16 ($103.72) and a 1 year high of €117.24 ($137.93). The company’s fifty day moving average is €95.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is €98.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.96.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

