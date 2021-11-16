Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.24

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.24 and last traded at $16.32, with a volume of 99249 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kirin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.41.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). Kirin had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 2.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kirin Holdings Company, Limited will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Kirin Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KNBWY)

Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of beverages and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Beer and Spirits, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Oceania Integrated Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Other. The Japan Beer and Spirits segment manufactures and sells beer, sparkling wine, Western liquor, and other alcoholic beverages through its subsidiary.

