Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 227.3% from the October 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Kion Group stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.96. The company had a trading volume of 7,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,333. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.14. Kion Group has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $29.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.46.

Several analysts have commented on KIGRY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

