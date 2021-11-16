Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.96 Million

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be bought for about $0.0198 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and $2.54 million worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded up 136.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00069401 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00071317 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.95 or 0.00093746 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,717.12 or 0.99943232 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,283.85 or 0.07051423 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

