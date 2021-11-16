KeyCorp Weighs in on Latham Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Latham Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Latham Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SWIM. Zacks Investment Research raised Latham Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America started coverage on Latham Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Latham Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.22.

Shares of Latham Group stock opened at $22.57 on Monday. Latham Group has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $34.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

