KeyCorp Increases Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $725.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $690.00 to $725.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $667.70.

NFLX opened at $679.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $300.91 billion, a PE ratio of 61.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Netflix has a 1 year low of $475.84 and a 1 year high of $690.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $629.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $557.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,290 shares of company stock valued at $77,504,021. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 423.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 126.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

