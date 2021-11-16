Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €28.30 Price Target for Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.30 ($33.29) price target on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €32.30 ($38.00) price objective on Aareal Bank in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Aareal Bank in a report on Friday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Aareal Bank in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €26.72 ($31.44).

Get Aareal Bank alerts:

Shares of Aareal Bank stock opened at €27.98 ($32.92) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.74. Aareal Bank has a 12-month low of €17.85 ($21.00) and a 12-month high of €29.90 ($35.18). The business’s 50 day moving average is €25.59 and its 200-day moving average is €22.62.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.