Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.82.

KRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total value of $138,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.32, for a total transaction of $2,056,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $3,442,550. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,689. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 1.75. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $91.04 and a 1-year high of $161.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.82.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.25). Equities research analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

