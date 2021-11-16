Kadena Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $121.53 Million (KDA)

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. One Kadena coin can currently be purchased for $19.28 or 0.00031546 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kadena has a total market cap of $3.04 billion and $121.53 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kadena has traded up 9.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00068804 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.38 or 0.00072626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.04 or 0.00094985 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,207.68 or 1.00164961 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,309.07 or 0.07051699 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Kadena

Kadena launched on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,460,728 coins. The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io . The official website for Kadena is kadena.io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Kadena Coin Trading

