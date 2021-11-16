JustBet Market Capitalization Hits $671,353.68 (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 32.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 15th. In the last seven days, JustBet has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. One JustBet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JustBet has a total market cap of $671,353.68 and $11,870.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get JustBet alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00069137 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00071779 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.49 or 0.00094173 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,078.64 or 0.99951555 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,354.00 or 0.07010287 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.