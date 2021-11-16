Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in October

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the October 14th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$52.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.73. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $56.00.

About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, and automated systems worldwide. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

