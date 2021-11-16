Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in October

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the October 14th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$52.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.73. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $56.00.
About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft
