Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Jumbo stock remained flat at $$19.24 during trading on Tuesday. Jumbo has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $19.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average is $18.53.

Jumbo Company Profile

Jumbo SA engages in the retail of toys, baby products, gift articles, household products, stationery, seasonal and decoration items, books, and related products. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 80 stores, including 52 stores in Greece, 5 stores in Cyprus, 9 stores in Bulgaria, and 14 stores in Romania.

