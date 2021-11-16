JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) Shares Sold by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JAGG. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,029,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 95,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,631,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000.

NYSEARCA:JAGG traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.89. The stock had a trading volume of 33,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,275. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.44. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $52.89 and a 1-year high of $56.02.

